Kate Actress and Phil Are Getting Divorced

Celebrated actors Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress and Philip Karanja alias Phil Director have announced their divorce.

In a statement, the two said they broke up a while ago.

During this period, they said, they would like to ask for privacy for the sake of their children.

“We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and are separated. We sincerely request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” they said.

Phil on his part said they remain friends and business partners.

“Hii ni mambo ya watu wawili but allow us to add you to the group chat kidogo so we can proceed with our lives bila story mob. Kate Actress and I remain as friends, co-parents and business partners,” he posted on Instagram.

The former lovers exchanged nuptials in 2017 and share two children.

In April, rumour had it that the two had parted ways after Kate deleted Phil’s pictures on her page.

A close family member who spoke to Nairobi News claimed that Phil moved out shortly after the actress returned from a trip to South Africa.

“They are no longer living together, not in the same house anymore. The guy decided to move out. They parted ways not long after the wife returned from the Netflix trip to Capetown, South Africa in April,” the source said.

They added: “The guy had noticed some odd behaviours from his wife whenever she went on these trips. There was a growing distance between them and growing suspicion.”

Phil, they disclosed, is living with their teenage stepson while their daughter remains with the mother.

“The boy chose to move in with his stepdad; the two share a very tight bond. They really love each other deeply. Despite the awkward situation, he cares deeply for both kids and is always there for them,” the source added.

