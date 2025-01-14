Kate reveals she is in remission from cancer

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is in remission from cancer after making an emotional return to the hospital where she received treatment.

In a message posted on social media, Catherine spoke of her “relief” and said she remained “focused on recovery”.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead,” the princess wrote in the post, which she signed off as “C”.

Earlier, on a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London, Catherine thanked staff and empathised with cancer patients about the “tough” treatment but reassured them there was “light at the end of that tunnel”.

It is the first time it has been confirmed the princess is in remission from cancer.

She announced her diagnosis last March before she revealed in September she had completed her chemotherapy, saying: “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus.”

Cancer Research UK says the word “remission” means that after treatment there is no sign of the cancer.

The charity says some cancers can come back so doctors tend to use the word remission not “cure”.

In her message on social media, Catherine thanked the Royal Marsden Hospital for its “exceptional” care and for looking after her “so well”.

She added: “My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more.”

‘It’s really tough’

On Tuesday morning, the princess had spoken to cancer patients at the Royal Marsden with the empathy of her own first-hand experiences, in her most significant solo royal engagement since her treatment ended.

Catherine told a woman who was having chemotherapy: “It’s really tough… It’s such a shock… Everyone said to me, ‘please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference’.”

Arriving as a visitor now rather than as a patient, the princess sympathised with those undergoing treatment – and described how she was still feeling the long-term effects.

“You think the treatment has finished and you can crack on and get back to normal, but that’s still a real challenge,” she said.

“The words totally disappear. And understanding that as a patient – yes, there are side effects around treatment, but actually there are more long-term side effects.”

Asked how she was feeling, Catherine said she was doing well, but added: “Sometimes from the outside we all think you’ve finished treatment and you go back to things. But it’s hard to get back to normal.”

The princess hugged Tina Adumou, who broke down in tears as she told how her 19-year-old daughter is in the intensive care unit.

Putting an arm around her, Catherine looked emotional and told her she was in the best possible place.

The princess said: “I’m sorry. I wish there was more I could do to help. I wanted to come and show my support for the amazing work that’s going on here, and for those who are going through treatment and having such a hard time.”

Catherine added: “Are you okay? Yes?”, then said, smiling: “There is light at the end of that tunnel. Very nice to meet you and best of luck. You are in the best of hands.”

The princess’s visit was the first time it had been disclosed that the Royal Marsden was the hospital where she had cancer treatment.

It is almost a year since the princess’s health problems were first revealed – with an announcement last January that she had undergone abdominal surgery.

Catherine then announced in a video statement in March that she was in the early stages of receiving cancer treatment – and in September released a video saying that her chemotherapy had ended.

Since the end of her treatment she has gradually returned to more public events, including Remembrance Sunday and her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which were seen as positive signs of her recovery.

The princess has now made her first big engagement of 2025 – a return to the hospital where she was treated, going to see those who helped her at the Royal Marsden, which specialises in cancer treatment and research.

Catherine has become the hospital’s joint royal patron, with Prince William already a patron.

Diana, Princess of Wales, had been a previous royal patron.

The Royal Marsden, which treats 59,000 patients each year, was founded as a specialist cancer hospital in 1851.

By BBC News