Kathy Hilton Net Worth: The Life Of A Hollywood Socialite And Entrepreneur

Kathy Hilton, an American actress, fashion designer, and philanthropist, boasts a net worth of $350 million. This impressive fortune is shared with her husband, Rick Hilton, to whom she has been married since 1979. The Hiltons are perhaps best known as the parents of celebrity socialites Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton.

Kathy Hilton Net Worth $350 Million Date of Birth March 13, 1959 Place of Place New York City Nationality American Profession Actress, Fashion Designer, Philanthropist

Early Life

Kathy Hilton, born Kathleen Elizabeth Avanzino on March 13, 1959, in New York City, comes from a diverse heritage. Her father, Laurance K. Avanzino, was of Italian descent, and Kathy also has Irish and Scottish roots from her mother’s side. After her parents divorced, Kathy’s mother remarried Kenneth E. Richards, bringing three step-siblings into Kathy’s life. The couple later had two daughters together, Kim and Kyle Richards, who both went on to become actresses and reality TV stars. Kathy also has five paternal half-siblings from her father’s subsequent marriage.

Raised in Los Angeles, Kathy attended a private high school where she forged a lifelong friendship with Michael Jackson. Their bond remained strong until Jackson’s death in 2009.

Kathy Hilton Career

Kathy’s career in the entertainment industry began at a young age, long before she met her future husband, Richard Hilton, the heir to the Hilton Hotels fortune. At just nine years old, Kathy started working as an actress, appearing in popular television shows like “Bewitched,” “The Rockford Files,” “Nanny and the Professor,” “Happy Days,” and “Family Affair.” She also appeared in films such as “The Dark” and “On the Air Live with Captain Midnight.”

Kathy Hilton Marriage

At 15, Kathy met Richard Hilton, and five years later, in 1979, the couple married. During the 1980s and early 1990s, Kathy owned a novelty gift and antique store called The Staircase, located on Sunset Plaza in Los Angeles.

Return to Entertainment

After marrying into the Hilton family, Kathy made a gradual return to her entertainment roots. In 2002, she began hosting on the home-shopping network QVC, and in 2005, she hosted the reality television program “I Want to Be a Hilton” on NBC. She also ventured into the skincare business, selling products on the HSN network.

Kathy continued to make occasional appearances on television, including a cameo on the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” in 2008 and a role on the reality series “The World According to Paris” in 2011. Her half-sisters, Kim and Kyle Richards, became stars of Bravo’s hit reality series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Although Kathy initially refrained from watching the show due to the emotional toll it took on her, she eventually began making regular appearances, starting in season 11. However, in June 2023, Kathy announced her departure from the series.

In addition to her television work, Kathy is a successful fashion designer. Since 2012, she has designed the Kathy Hilton Collection of party dresses, which are sold in over 400 stores worldwide, including high-end retailers like Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Nordstrom. In December 2020, Kathy and her daughters, Paris and Nicky, were featured in “Vogue” magazine, modeling the Valentino 2021 resort collection.

Personal Life

Kathy and Richard Hilton have four grown children: daughters Paris and Nicky, and sons Barron and Conrad. The couple also has seven grandchildren, three from Nicky and her husband James Rothschild, two from Paris, and two from Barron. The family resides in the affluent Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Kathy Hilton is known for her philanthropic efforts. In 2007, she raised funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation by organizing a celebrity auction. In 2011, Kathy and her daughters were honored with an award from the Starlight Children’s Foundation at its “A Stellar Night” gala in Los Angeles.

Real Estate

The Hilton family has made significant real estate investments over the years. In 1999, Rick and Kathy Hilton purchased a seven-bedroom property in the Hamptons town of Water Mill, New York, for $3.385 million. They have rented this property during summer seasons for $300,000 to $400,000. In February 2024, they listed their Hamptons mansion for just under $15 million.

In 2014, the Hiltons bought an apartment in New York City’s Pierre Hotel for $2.5 million. A year later, they acquired a large mansion in Bel-Air for $9.2 million, which they eventually tore down. In September 2021, they listed the property for $55 million and eventually sold it in January 2024 for $25 million to Zong Qinghou, one of the wealthiest individuals in China.

Kathy Hilton Net Worth

