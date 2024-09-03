KAWU Raises Concerns Over Adani Staff Presence At JKIA

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has raised concerns about employees from Adani Airport Holdings allegedly supervising operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a letter to the acting CEO of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Henry Ogoye, KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema claimed that individuals believed to be Adani’s employees were seen moving around the airport accompanied by senior KAA security personnel.

“Our members have reported that some strangers, who are said to be Adani’s employees, agents, or assigns, have been moving around JKIA in the company of KAA’s senior security personnel,” the letter states.

The union also reported that these agents were involved in “secretive and unknown activities,” including taking photographs of various airport installations and conducting stock assessments, which are suspected to be related to the proposed Public-Private Partnership (PPP) progression.

The union expressed frustration over the lack of official communication from KAA about the activities of these individuals, which has caused suspicion and unease among airport workers.

Ndiema noted that despite the union’s request to halt stakeholder engagements regarding the controversial PPP plan, such meetings have continued without transparency.

Although the union has received some documents, it demands a comprehensive review and scrutiny of all materials related to the Adani PPP.

Additionally, Ndiema disclosed that 16 senior KAA staff members were scheduled to travel to India to further discuss the leasing of JKIA to Adani Holdings.

The union has called on KAA to stop any deal from being signed with Adani.

There are rumors of another protest scheduled for Thursday against the potential lease of JKIA to the Indian firm. On Monday, KAA staff staged a protest against the proposed lease.

According to a contract seen by Kahawa Tungu, KAA workers would have to reapply for their positions if the company takes over.

During the protest, KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema addressed the gathered staff, stating, “We are testing, testing… to ensure everything is in order before it’s all systems go.” He warned that if their demands are not met, the protests would continue.

The workers marched back to their stations carrying placards and chanting, “Adani must go.” Ndiema commended their efforts, saying: “I am proud of you for the work you have done today. We are making an effort to stop the loss of JKIA.” He emphasized that JKIA is financially viable and capable of funding its own modernization and expansion plans.

“If a new investor comes in, they should build a new terminal at JKIA and manage it. We are not ready to surrender it to anyone. We will continue this daily until Adani goes,” Ndiema added.