Azimio Leaders Contribute Sh4 Million For Protesters

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, opposition leader Raila Odinga, and other Azimio leaders have contributed over Sh4 million towards a fund set up to help victims of police brutality during the anti-government protests.

Uhuru and Raila gave Sh1 million each while Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa gave Sh500,000 and Sh200,000, respectively.

Speaking on Friday, Kalonzo said they had launched Citizen Emergency Fund’ to help the wounded and bereaved families.

“Even as we continue to mourn, celebrate and pray for the victims, we’re going a step further and launching a citizen’s emergency fund to offer practical support to families of the dead and the injured,” he said.

Azimio lawmakers gave Sh1.5 million.

The opposition also declared that some of its governors had waived medical costs for protestors who had been admitted to hospitals and promised to rally more support to help their families.

They also alleged that over 50 people died and over a thousand others had sustained injuries during the protests.

On matters demos, the Raila-led coalition party said it will announce the next steps on Sunday.

