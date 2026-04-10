Kayole Starlets Sign Three Chapa Dimba Players

Kayole Starlets have strengthened their squad ahead of the second leg of the Kenya Women Premier League campaign, recruiting three promising players from the Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars team.

The club has confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Sonia Wambui, striker Calta Nasambu, and midfielder Naomi Nanjala, all of whom previously featured for Barcelona Ladies SC of Laikipia in the National Super League (NSL).

The trio also gained international exposure after being selected for the Chapa Dimba All-Stars squad that travelled to Huesca, Spain, in September last year for an elite training bootcamp, a program aimed at sharpening young Kenyan talent for the global stage.

Speaking after sealing her move, Nanjala expressed optimism about the new chapter in her career. She credited the Chapa Dimba platform for opening doors into top-flight football.

“Joining Kayole Starlets is a dream come true. Playing in the Premier League has always been my goal, and I’m ready to contribute to the team’s success. Chapa Dimba has been instrumental in my journey,” she said.

Goalkeeper Sonia Wambui echoed similar sentiments, noting that the opportunity marks a significant step toward her ambition of playing professional football at both local and international levels.

The new signings join a growing list of Chapa Dimba alumni at the club, including Eunice ‘Bobi’ Nabwoba and Praxedes Shivikhwa, further underlining the competition’s role as a pipeline for elite talent.

Head coach Joshua Sakwa praised grassroots tournaments for their impact on Kenyan football development, highlighting the value they bring to clubs seeking quality players.

“Tournaments like Chapa Dimba are critical in identifying and nurturing talent. We already have several players from the program, and they’ve proven their quality. We are confident these new additions will help us push for a strong finish,” he said.

Kayole Starlets currently sit seventh on the league table but are targeting a top-three finish as the season enters its decisive phase.

The influence of Safaricom-backed Chapa Dimba continues to be felt across the football ecosystem, with more than 30 players from the latest season securing moves to clubs in both the National Super League and the Premier League.

Notable graduates of the program include Emily Morang’a (Kenya Police), Bryton Otieno (Gor Mahia), Mercy Akoth (Vihiga Queens), and Benson Omala (Nairobi United), among others, reflecting the tournament’s growing reputation as a key pathway for young footballers in Kenya.

Since its inception, Chapa Dimba has remained focused on nurturing players aged between 16 and 20, offering them exposure, training, and opportunities to transition into professional football.

With fresh talent now in their ranks, Kayole Starlets will be looking to translate potential into results as they chase a strong finish in the second half of the season.