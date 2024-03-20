fbpx
    Subscribe
    BUSINESS

    KCB Group to sell its subsidiary National Bank of Kenya

    Linda AmianiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    KCB, NBK
    KCB, NBK
    Kenyan lender KCB Group (KCB.NR), is set to announce the sale of its subsidiary National Bank of Kenya (NBK), the Daily Nation newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
    The value of the proposed deal has not been disclosed, the Daily Nation reported, adding the bank was likely to be sold to an unidentified lender from Nigeria.
    KCB, which is the second-biggest lender in the East African nation, acquired NBK, a medium-sized lender that was then controlled by the state in 2019, in a rescue deal engineered by the central bank.
    There was no response from KCB when Reuters sought confirmation of the report of a potential sale. There was also no immediate response from the central bank.
    KCB is scheduled to hold an investor briefing at 1300 GMT.
    More to follow…
    By Agencies.
    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Richard Ipero Omelu Appointed As New CEO Of Export Processing Zones Authority

    KCB Group to sell its subsidiary National Bank of Kenya

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X