    KCSE 2023 Begins As Candidates Write Theory Exams

    KahawaTungu Reporter

    2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations are currently underway across the country.

    Form four students will on Monday write their first Chemistry and English Paper 1 theory exams.

    At least 903,260 candidates will be sitting this year’s KCSE exam.

    On Tuesday, they will write their Mathematics Paper 1 and English Paper 2.

    On November 8, they will sit Chemistry Paper 2 and English Paper 3.

    On Thursday, the candidates will write Kiswahili Lugha Paper 2 and Kiswahili Insha Paper 1.

    On Friday, they will write their Chemistry practicals.

    The exams will continue for the rest of November.

    Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang witnessed the opening of the exams at the Westlands subcounty containers.

    KNEC CEO David Njeng’ere launch the theory papers at the deputy county commissioner’s office in Kiambu Town.

