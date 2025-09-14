KDF divers retrieve body of driver seven days after drowning in Eldoret

Divers from the Kenya Defence Forces managed to retrieve the body of a school van driver who had drowned in a dam in Kiambaa area, Eldoret Town.

This was a week after the incident was reported on September 7, 2025, officials said.

The body of Francis Kemboi, 40 was retrieved on September 13, 2025 morning by the KDF Disaster Response Battalion and those from the Navy.

The decomposed body of Kemboi was retrieved and identified by the family members present.

Kemboi, 40 was a driver at the Ngeria West Academy. He had gone to the dam to wash his van while in the company of his three children.

After the van had been washed, he told his children to get in there and wait for him as he swam in the pool of water.

It was then that he drowned, witnesses said.

His children and the man who washed his van rushed to his aid but it was too late as he had drowned.

Locals are calling for measures to stop such incidents at the dam.

And detectives are investigating the death of a man whose decomposing body was found in his house in Aliwa, Kondele, Kisumu County.

Police said the body of Kevin Odhiambo Orinde, 41 was found lying in a pool of blood with no visible injuries at the corridor from the kitchen to the seating room, where he is suspected to have collapsed and died.

The man had not been seen for up to three days and neighbors complained of a foul smell from his house prompting them to check on him.

The deceased was staying alone. The body was removed and taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Mortuary pending autopsy, police said.

Police said they are pursuing good leads into the murder.