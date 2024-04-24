KDF Officer Arrested in Oyugis Over Alleged Murder of Civilian

A member of the Kenya Defence Force is currently in police custody following accusations of involvement in the killing of a 30-year-old man in Kasipul constituency.

It is reported that the KDF officer identified as Suleiman Kabasa, along with two other individuals, is suspected of fatally assaulting Collins Okiro in Sino village.

The arrest was prompted by the circulation of a video on social media depicting Okiro being attacked by three individuals while blindfolded.

In the video, the deceased is seen lying on the ground while one of the assailants steps on his face with one leg, and another struck him with a wooden club.

The motives behind the assault remained unclear, although the attackers were heard demanding that he name his alleged accomplices in a theft.

Despite Okiro’s desperate cries, he vehemently denied any involvement in theft.

He begged his attackers to take him to a police station if they believed he had wronged them.

However, his pleas were ignored, and instead, the assault intensified.

Rachuonyo South Subcounty Police Commander Lilies Wachira told reporters that the officer, his brother and another man went to Okiro’s house at 9am on April 7.

According to reports, they apparently persuaded him to accompany them to an undisclosed location, under the pretext of discussing matters with his wife.

Once they reached a secluded area, they brutally assaulted him, leading to his death.

On Tuesday, Wachira mentioned that Okiro’s wife identified Kabasa and his brother, which ultimately led to his arrest.

“The deceased man’s wife recorded statement saying her husband left home with the KDF officer and his team peacefully. She doesn’t know the third person but the officer and his brother come from the same village with his husband,” Wachira said.

Kabasa is currently being held at Oyugis Police Station as the hunt for his accomplices continues.

Okiro’s remains have been moved to Rachuonyo South Subcounty hospital mortuary pending postmortem.