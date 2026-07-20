KDF says it foiled multiple terror plots, destroyed four IEDs in Lamu

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said it thwarted multiple suspected terrorist attacks in Lamu County after troops discovered and safely destroyed four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted along key supply routes used by security personnel and civilians.

The operations were separately conducted under Operation Amani Boni (OAB), where troops carrying out route clearance, dominance patrols and intelligence-led operations intercepted the concealed explosives before they could be detonated.

According to the KDF, the first device was detected during a routine patrol when soldiers spotted a pressure-plate IED hidden along a major supply route. The area was immediately secured before Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel carried out a controlled detonation, neutralising the threat without casualties.

“In a series of successful operations, KDF troops thwarted multiple terrorist plots after discovering and safely neutralizing four concealed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along Major Supply Routes (MSRs), along critical corridors used by both security forces and local communities in the area of responsibility,” read a statement in part. In the first incident, KDF soldiers were on a route clearance and link-up patrol when they detected a concealed pressure plate IED. The troops immediately secured the area and safely destroyed the IED, preventing what could have been a deadly attack.

“Demonstrating vigilance and operational expertise, the soldiers immediately secured the area and conducted a controlled detonation, rendering the explosive harmless and preventing what could have been a potentially devastating attack,” KDF stated.

In a separate operation days later, troops conducting another route clearance patrol in the Sarira area uncovered three more concealed IEDs positioned approximately 5.1 kilometres, 8.27 kilometres and 8.4 kilometres apart along major supply routes.

EOD specialists responded swiftly, secured the locations and safely destroyed all three explosive devices, preventing potential attacks on security convoys and civilian traffic.

The KDF said the repeated discovery of IEDs highlights the continued reliance by terrorist groups on roadside explosives after sustained military pressure significantly reduced their ability to launch conventional attacks. No arrests were made during the operations.

The military attributed the successful operations to intelligence-led planning, disciplined route clearance procedures and the vigilance of troops operating in the Boni Forest area.

The Commander of Operation Amani Boni said offensive and stabilisation operations remain ongoing across the theatre, with forces maintaining control of key areas, securing critical transport corridors and pursuing those responsible for planting the explosives.

The latest recoveries are expected to enhance the safety of residents, travellers and businesses operating in Lamu County while reinforcing ongoing efforts to counter terrorism in the coastal region.

Lamu is under Operation Amani Boni aimed at driving out al Shabaab gangs operating in the area. Lamu has for years been the scene of terrorist attacks targeting both locals and security officers. The area is under special operation code-named Operation Linda Boni to flush out the terrorists there. The multi-agency operation seeks to flush out al-Shabaab militants from Boni Forest.