KDF Soldier Fatally Stabbed in attack in Trans Nzoia

Detectives are investigating an incident where a military serviceman based at Gilgil was attacked and killed by unknown men in Endebess, Kwanza, Trans Nzoia County.

Police said Corporal James Ojuku Mudongi was traveling with his fiancée when the unknown assailants accosted him. The attackers stabbed him several times leaving him with deadly wounds.

According to police, Mudongi and the woman had on Tuesday August 20 at around 8:30 pm, boarded a Probox which had four men at the Oronei area along Kitale-Endebess road.

While at Maili Nane area, the vehicle turned off the main road and headed towards TTI road instead of Endebess town.

This prompted Mudongi and the woman to jump from the moving vehicle and head to a nearby maize plantation, police said.

Police said the men followed them to the plantation where they attacked the deceased inflicting wounds on the abdomen and the lady on the thigh using crude weapons.

They were rescued by two boda boda riders who were passing by.

The riders took them to Kitale County Referral Hospital where the lady was treated and discharged.

The soldier was transferred to RTS Forces Hospital in Eldoret but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene as part of efforts to unravel the attack. No arrest has been made but police said they are pursuing good leads into the same.

The motive of the attack is yet to be known.

Elsewhere, police and prisons officials are investigating the death of a suspect at the Eldama Ravine Prisons, Baringo County.

The prisoner identified as Stanley Ngetich, 48 died on August 19 at about 3 pm, officials said.

The deceased was remanded at the prison facility on August 8 for the offense of having alcoholic drinks that do not conform to the requirement of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act 2010, police said.

The case was slotted for judgment on the same day he died.

Prison officials said the suspect fell unconscious while awaiting his judgment verdict at the court and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The judgment was to be done virtually.

The body was moved to the hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police said they are investigating the death.