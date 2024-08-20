Suspected Serial Killer Arrested in Rongai, Nakuru

A man suspected to be behind the killing of four women in Rongai and Nakuru West Sub-Counties has been arrested.

He confessed to the murders, citing rejection, Rongai Sub-County Police Commander Wilberforce Sicharani said.

In a significant breakthrough, police officers from Baraka Police Station in Rongai Sub-County, Nakuru County apprehended Ezekiel Kwame Mwangi, 19 who has been on the police radar for his alleged involvement in a series of brutal murders in the area.

Mwangi is believed to be the mastermind behind several heinous crimes.

On July 14, 2024, he allegedly defiled and murdered five-year-old Alice Ayuma Blessing, dumping her body in a maize plantation in the Mwangaza area.

On August 7, 2024, in Kalyet, he is suspected of killing 34-year-old Mueni Mwalimu by striking her on the head with a blunt object and stabbing her in the stomach.

The following day, on August 8, 2024, at Mustard Seed in Kiamunyi, along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway, Mwangi allegedly raped and murdered 28-year-old Moraa Mugambi by hitting her on the head with a rungu.

The officer said upon interrogation, they learned that he had suffered rejection since childhood.

Police said the man told them that his family had rejected him.

The commander claimed the suspect might be involved in a cult.

Police established the suspect had never known his victims.

“He was arrested without any weapons. He confessed to dumping them after learning that he was wanted,” the officer said.

John Gakuru said he had been hosting the suspect since February following his wife’s and local chief’s intervention.

The family accommodated him following the chief’s intervention after establishing that the suspect was talented and wanted to be a journalist.

Such incidents of serial killings have been on the rise in the country. Officials blame the same on occultism.

Some of the cases are pending under probe and courts.