The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has announced that only used motor vehicles first registered on or after January 1, 2020, will be allowed into the country from January 1, 2027.

The directive applies to all importers of second-hand vehicles, including returning residents, diplomatic staff and members of the public.

In a statement, KEBS said the move is in line with the eight-year age limit requirement under Clause 2.5 of KS 1515:2000, the Kenya Standard Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles.

The authority said the requirement is also provided for under Legal Notice No. 78 of April 28, 2020, which outlines the Verification of Conformity to Kenya Standards of Imports Order.

KEBS clarified that only right-hand-drive (RHD) vehicles whose year of first registration is January 1, 2020, or later will qualify for importation from the effective date.

The authority further reminded importers that vehicles must comply with KS 1515:2000, which sets out the standards for inspecting road vehicles before they are allowed into Kenya.

Used vehicles imported from Japan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Thailand and South Africa must also be accompanied by a Certificate of Roadworthiness (CoR).

The certificate must be issued by Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan (QISJ) on behalf of KEBS.

KEBS said vehicles first registered in 2019 would not be allowed into Kenya after December 31, 2026.

The authority added that Certificates of Roadworthiness issued for such vehicles would expire on the same date and would no longer be valid for vehicle registration.

“Further, given that vehicles first registered in 2019 will not be allowed into the country after December 31, 2026, the CORs for these vehicles will expire on the same date and will not be valid for the purposes of vehicle registration,” KEBS said.