KEBS Issues Waiver Guidelines For Importing Special-Purpose Vehicles

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has issued new guidelines allowing the importation of certain motor vehicles that are usually restricted under Kenyan law, including those older than eight years and left-hand drive (LHD) vehicles.

While Kenya generally prohibits the importation of vehicles that are more than eight years old from the date of first registration and LHD vehicles, KEBS said exemptions will apply for special-purpose vehicles that meet specific conditions.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, KEBS said special-purpose vehicles will be allowed entry if they are customized for specific functions, are in good working condition, and are not more than 20 years old from the year of manufacture.

Importers must provide proof of customization, a record of the vehicle’s serviceability, and documentation showing the age of the vehicle.

The standards agency urged stakeholders to carefully review the full waiver requirements, which are available on the official KEBS website, www.kebs.org, before beginning any importation process.

“All importers of special-purpose vehicles are encouraged to apply for and obtain the requisite waivers before shipping the said units into the country to avoid inconveniences,” KEBS stated.