KEBS Seizes 265 Rolls of Substandard Barbed Wire and Chain-Link in Murang’a

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has seized 265 rolls of substandard fencing materials from a firm in Kabati, Murang’a County, following continued violations of national quality standards.

The seized products include 34 rolls of barbed wire and 231 rolls of chain-link, which failed to meet the requirements of Kenya Standard KS EAS 135:2021.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, KEBS said the enforcement operation was conducted by its Market Surveillance Engineering Team.

The bureau said the firm had continued using wire with a diameter below the prescribed standard despite receiving several seizure notices in previous enforcement operations.

According to KEBS, the chain-link products failed to meet the required wire diameter and mesh size specifications, while the barbed wire did not meet the prescribed packed roll weight requirements.

“The firm’s continued disregard of previous enforcement notices raises serious concerns about compliance with applicable quality standards and the protection of consumers,” KEBS said.

The bureau warned that non-compliant fencing products compromise quality and value for money.

It added that such products may be more susceptible to accelerated rusting, potentially undermining the strength, durability and safety of fences.

Under KS EAS 135:2021, chain-link wire must have a diameter of 2mm (14 Gauge).

The standard also requires packed barbed wire rolls to weigh 20kg for 480 metres and 25kg for 610 metres.

KEBS said manufacturers and suppliers must comply with the prescribed specifications to ensure that fencing products meet the required quality and safety standards.

The bureau reiterated that compliance with Kenya Standards is mandatory and warned manufacturers and suppliers against disregarding enforcement notices.

“KEBS reiterates that compliance with Kenya Standards is mandatory and that enforcement notices must be respected. The Bureau will continue strengthening market surveillance and taking appropriate enforcement action against manufacturers and suppliers dealing in non-compliant products,” the statement read.