Keith Richards, the legendary guitarist and co-founder of The Rolling Stones, has an estimated net worth of $600 million. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in rock history, Richards has built his fortune through decades of music success, global touring, songwriting royalties, and business ventures.

Over the years, The Rolling Stones have sold more than 200 million records worldwide, with Richards playing a central role in shaping the band’s signature sound. Alongside Mick Jagger, he formed one of the most successful songwriting partnerships in music, producing timeless hits like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Angie,” and “Paint It Black.” Their tours continue to generate massive revenue, often ranking among the highest-grossing in the world.

Keith Richards Net Worth $600 Million Date of Birth Dec 18, 1943 Place of Birth Dartford

Career Earnings

Richards’ wealth is largely tied to his long-standing career with The Rolling Stones. Since the band’s formation in 1962, he has earned substantial income from album sales, touring, licensing, and publishing rights. The group’s ability to consistently sell out stadium tours—even decades into their career—has been a major driver of his financial success.

Known for his raw, blues-inspired guitar style, Richards pioneered techniques such as open tunings and his famous five-string setup, helping define the sound of modern rock music. His contributions extend beyond performance, as he has also co-produced numerous Stones records and collaborated with artists like Aretha Franklin and Ronnie Spector.

In addition to his work with the band, Richards has enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing albums such as Talk Is Cheap and Crosseyed Heart, further boosting his income and artistic reputation.

Other Ventures and Assets

Beyond music, Richards has explored acting and production. He notably appeared as Captain Edward Teague in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, a role inspired in part by his own persona. His business interests also include his record label, Mindless Records.

A significant portion of his wealth is tied to assets, including an extensive guitar collection reportedly numbering around 3,000 instruments. He also owns multiple properties across the United States and Europe, including homes in Connecticut and the Caribbean.

Personal Life

Richards’ life off-stage has been as famous as his music career, marked by his rebellious image and decades-long presence in rock culture. He was in a long-term relationship with Anita Pallenberg and later married model Patti Hansen, with whom he has two children.