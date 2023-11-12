fbpx
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Keke Palmer Granted Temporary Sole Custody Of Her Son

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Keke Palmer is now the sole guardian of her 8-month-old son Leodis after she filed and was granted a request for a domestic violence restraining order against the child’s father, Darius Jackson.

    The “Nope” star was granted temporary sole custody of her son after filing legal documents on Thursday in Los Angeles.

    According to those documents, which were obtained by CNN, Palmer requested full physical and legal custody of Leodis from the court, citing allegations of physical abuse including “many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck.”

    The temporary restraining order granted by a Los Angeles County judge stipulates that Jackson must stay at least 100 yards away from both Palmer and their son.

    Jackson was ordered to have no visitation with Leodis “until further order of the court,” the documents also stated.

    CNN has reached out to representatives for Palmer and Jackson for comment.

    Jackson and Palmer began dating in 2021.

    A court hearing is scheduled for December 5.

    By CNN

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    TV Star And Singer Johnny Ruffo Passes Away At 35

    Keke Palmer Granted Temporary Sole Custody Of Her Son

     