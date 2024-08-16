Keke Wyatt Net Worth

Keke Wyatt, an American R&B singer, actress, and reality television personality, has built a net worth of $2 million. Known for her powerful voice and emotional depth, she has made a significant impact in the music industry with several hit albums and collaborations. Her journey is one of remarkable talent, perseverance, and overcoming personal challenges.

Early Life

Keke Wyatt was born Ke’Tara Shavon Wyatt on March 10, 1982, in Indianapolis, Indiana, into a musically inclined family. Her mother, Lorna Wyatt, was a vocalist, and her father, Keever Wyatt II, was an organist and vocalist. Surrounded by gospel music and contemporary R&B, Keke began singing at the tender age of 2 and performed for her first audience by the age of 5. Her early exposure to music paved the way for a career that would eventually bring her national recognition.

Breakthrough

Keke Wyatt’s professional music career began at just 10 years old when she recorded the song “What If” for a gospel compilation album. During her teenage years, she recorded demos for gospel labels and earned $1,500 per recording. Keke’s big break came at 15 when she recorded the song “My First Love” with R&B singer Avant. Released in 2001, the single became a hit, reaching #26 on the Billboard Hot 100, #1 on the Adult R&B Songs chart, and #4 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The success of “My First Love” led to a solo record deal with MCA Records, and Keke released her debut album, “Soul Sista,” in November 2001. The album was a commercial success, reaching #33 on the Billboard 200 and #5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It was later certified Gold, solidifying Keke’s place in the music industry.

Keke Wyatt Collaborations

Following her debut, Keke Wyatt continued to work with Avant, recording the single “Nothing in This World,” which also became a hit. She later signed with Cash Money Records / Universal Motown Records and recorded the album “Emotional Rollercoaster,” but the project was shelved after its first single failed to gain traction. Despite setbacks, Keke remained resilient, eventually signing with TVT Records and recording the album “Ghetto Rose,” although this project was also shelved due to the label’s bankruptcy.

In 2009, Keke starred in a touring production titled “Love Overboard,” and in 2010, she released the album “Who Knew?” which reached #35 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. She continued to release successful albums, including “Unbelievable” (2011), “Rated Love” (2016), and “Keke Covers” (2017). Her collaborations with other artists, including Ruben Studdard and Sir the Baptist, further demonstrated her versatility and talent.

Keke Wyatt TV Shows and Movies

Keke Wyatt expanded her career into reality television when she starred in the TV One series “R&B Divas: Atlanta” from 2012 to 2014. The show gave fans an inside look at her life and career, helping to broaden her fan base. Keke also appeared in the TV movie “In God’s Hands” (2014) and had a recurring role as Lady Azia Greene on the primetime soap opera “Saints & Sinners” from 2017 to 2018.

Personal Life

A survivor of domestic abuse, Keke Wyatt has used her platform to advocate for victims of domestic violence. She has served as a spokesperson for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and has been involved with the charity Saving Our Daughters, using her experiences to help others.

Keke’s personal life has been marked by both joy and challenges. She married her road manager Rahmat Morton in 2000, and the couple had three children before divorcing in 2009 following a domestic violence incident in which Keke acted in self-defense. She later married ordained minister Michael Jamar Ford in 2010, and they had four children together before divorcing in 2018. Keke married Zackariah Darring in October 2018, and they have since welcomed two sons.

Keke Wyatt Awards

Throughout her career, Keke Wyatt has received recognition for her musical achievements. In 2002, she was nominated for a Soul Train Lady of Soul Award for Best New R&B/Soul/Rap Artist for her duet “Nothing in This World” with Avant. In 2023, she earned a BET Award nomination for the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for her work on “The Better Benediction (Pt.2).”

