Kelce Makes Surprise Appearance During Swift Show

There was a very special guest at Taylor Swift’s most recent London show – the singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Dressed in a top hat and tails, The Kansas City Chiefs player joined the singer on stage for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart as a dancer.

During the routine, Kelce carried Swift on stage, and also applied make-up to her face with a brush.

It’s the first time Kelce has joined her on stage during the Eras tour.

Kelce looked happy to be performing, and many fans shared a video of the athlete kicking his heels while dancing.

The appearance shocked and delighted fans, with many expressing their disbelief on social media.

“If you would’ve told me a year ago that Travis Kelce would be on stage with Taylor Swift, I wouldn’t have believed you,” one fan wrote on X.

Many fans, presumably unfamiliar with American football, also expressed their surprise over Kelce’s substantial height – 6ft 5in.

Later in the show, Swift was also joined by singer Gracie Abrams, for the first live performance of their duet, Us, which was released last week.

That wasn’t the only surprise song – as Swift performed a mash up of Out of the Woods, Is It Over Now? and Clean.

Celebrities have been flocking to watch Swift as her Eras tour reaches London’s Wembley arena – and Sunday’s show was watched by Sir Paul McCartney, who was seen dancing and accepting friendship bracelets from fans.

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott were also spotted in the crowd.

Hugh Grant has also been to see the Eras tour, and later gave Kelce a shout out on social media.

“Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend,” he posted on X.

Foo Fighters also played in London this weekend with frontman Dave Grohl referencing Swift from the stage.

He joked that his band like to call their tour “the errors tour” – a reference to Swift’s Eras tour.

Speaking at London Stadium on Saturday, Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Swift, commenting that the Foo Fighters “actually play live”.

On Saturday, Swift posted a photo with Kelce, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who had been VIP guests on Friday.

The royal selfie was also the first time Swift had posted a picture with her boyfriend on social media.

But the pair have been far from private about their relationship.

Kelce and Swift went public with their romance in September last year, with Swift attending her first Kansas City Chiefs game.

Swift has been taking her Eras Tour across the UK with shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff, taking fans through her catalogue of hits, including from albums 1989, Red and Midnights.

The singer will return to Wembley in August, for six more dates.

