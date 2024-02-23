Kelly Ripa Sibling: Getting to Know Linda Ripa

Kelly Ripa is an American actress and talk show host best known for co-hosting the syndicated morning talk show Live! with Kelly and Ryan since 2001.

Born and raised in Berlin, New Jersey, she began her career as an actress on the soap opera All My Children in 1990.

Kelly gained further recognition as a regular panelist on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and eventually succeeded Regis Philbin as the co-host of Live! alongside Ryan Seacrest.

She is married to fellow actor Mark Consuelos, whom she met while starring on All My Children, and they share three children.

Kelly has also established a successful career outside of television, founding a production company with her husband, Milojo Productions.

Does Kelly Ripa have siblings?

Linda is the older sister of Kelly.

She was born on December 3, 1968, in Camden County, New Jersey, and is currently 54 years old.

Linda once aspired to become a model and actress, but her dream was shattered when she was involved in a horrific car accident in the late 1990s.

She was seven months pregnant with her son, Sergio-Giuseppe, when her car was struck by a drunk driver.

Linda sustained horrific injuries, including multiple broken bones and a crushed pelvis which pushed into her unborn son’s head.

Her son went into a coma in utero, and his mother refused anesthetic for leg surgery for fear of damaging her unborn child.

Sergio was born seven weeks early and the road to recovery began for them both.

Linda later called him “a miracle baby,” and told The New York Times: “We don’t know how it happened. But it did”.

What is Linda Ripa’s profession?

Linda is an children’s book author and illustrator, and an interior designer.

She has successfully built a career as an interior designer, working with both residential and commercial clients to create unique and captivating spaces.

Linda specializes in sustainable design and incorporates sustainable materials, energy-efficient solutions, and eco-friendly designs into her projects.

In 2023, she established her own design firm, “Ripa Interiors,” and leads a team of talented designers working on projects of varying scales, from small residential renovations to large commercial ventures.

Linda has also authored a children’s book, The Ladybug Blues, which was published in 2003.

Kelly Ripa’s career

Kelly is an American actress, talk show host, and producer who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

She began her career as an actress on the ABC soap opera, All My Children, in 1990, playing the role of Hayley Vaughan until 2002.

Kelly then transitioned into hosting, becoming the co-host of Live! with Kelly and Ryan since its inception in 2001.

Prior to this, she filled in for Kathie Lee Gifford on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, and upon Gifford’s departure, she took over the position alongside Regis Philbin.

In addition to her work on Live!, Kelly has starred in other television programs, including the sitcom Hope & Faith, and has written her first memoir titled, Live Wire.

She and her husband, Mark Consuelos, founded Milojo Productions, a New York–based production company, in 2007.

Kelly has received numerous awards throughout her career, including five Soap Opera Digest Awards for All My Children and six Emmys for her contributions to Live and the Walt Disney World Christmas Day Parade.

Her professional accomplishments are complemented by her personal life, having three children with Mark Consuelos, and maintaining strong relationships within the entertainment industry.

Despite her busy schedule, Kelly remains dedicated to charitable causes, particularly supporting the ovarian cancer cause and organizing events such as Super Saturday to benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.