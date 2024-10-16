Kendrick Lamar Sweeps BET Hip Hop Awards

US rapper Kendrick Lamar stole the show at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, taking home eight prizes including song of the year and artist of the year.

The Not Like Us artist was nominated for a total of eleven awards.

Hosted by Fat Joe for the third year in a row, the ceremony in Las Vegas actually took place last week, but were broadcast on Tuesday night.

Other notable winners included Nicki Minaj with hip hop album of the year, Sexyy Red as breakthrough hip hop artist and Missy Elliott as best live performer.

The awards are a spin-off of the main BET Awards, with the ceremony focusing on celebrating black entertainment.

Highest in the Room hitmaker Travis Scott also won the I Am Hip Hop award, recognising his work as a producer and artist for over a decade.

“I’ve always had this idea and vision still to this day to take the sound, and take things to the next level,” the 10-time Grammy Award nominee said while accepting his prize.

“I’m just so glad that we made it this far. I want to let everybody know where you come from doesn’t really matter, what goes on in your brain can take you to the next level and beyond.”

50 Cent also picked up hustler of the year, with the star recently announcing his first residency in Las Vegas.

There were also live performances from Trina, Yung Miami, Juicy J, and 2 Chainz.

Despite the performances and big-name winners, some fans took to social media to criticise the awards.

One user on X/Twitter commented that the “stage looks a mess”, while another said: “The BET Hip Hop Awards are being held in a small night club”.

The full list of winners:

Best hip hop video: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best collaboration: Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Best duo or group: Future and Metro Boomin

Best live performer: Missy Elliott

Lyricist of the year: Kendrick Lamar

Video director of the year: Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar

Song of the year: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Hip Hop album of the year: Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

Hip Hop artist of the year: Kendrick Lamar

Best breakthrough Hip Hop artist: Sexyy Red

Hustler of the year: 50 Cent

Sweet 16: Best featured verse: Kendrick Lamar – Like That (Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar)

Impact track: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best international flow: Ghetts

I Am Hip Hop Award: Travis Scott

Producer of the year: The Alchemist

Best hip hop platform – Club Shay Shay

DJ of the year – The Alchemist

