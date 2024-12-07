KeNHA Announces Partial Closure Of Mombasa Road For Maintenance Works

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a seven-day partial closure of Mombasa Road at the Southern Bypass interchange.

This adds to the ongoing road construction disruptions affecting the busy highway.

The closure began on the night of December 6 and will run until Friday, December 13, to allow for maintenance work at the Southern Bypass interchange. KeNHA has indicated that the Nairobi-bound carriageway between FUSO and the Southern Bypass Interchange at Ole Sereni will be partially closed.

During this period, heavy vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes and motorists heading to the Southern Bypass will be diverted to exit at Kyang’ombe Slip Road via Old Mombasa Road. Smaller vehicles will use a single lane along the affected section.

KeNHA Director General Engineer Kungu Ndungu urged motorists to exercise caution, follow the traffic management plan, and cooperate with traffic police and marshals on-site.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution near the work areas, follow the traffic management plan, and cooperate with traffic police and marshals on-site,” said Ndungu.

The Southern Bypass closure coincides with other significant road disruptions in Nairobi. Uhuru Highway has been temporarily closed at the Haile Selassie roundabout for 51 days to allow for the construction of a pedestrian underpass.

This closure, scheduled from December 12, 2024, to January 17, 2025, has already caused heavy traffic congestion along Haile Selassie Avenue and Kenyatta Avenue.

In addition, Waiyaki Way at the Kangemi Interchange is partially closed for 37 days to facilitate the construction of a bridge at the intersection of Loresho, Muthanga, and Hinga roads. Last month, KeNHA also closed part of the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway for one month to connect the Southern and Western Bypass.