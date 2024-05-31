KeNHA announces partial closure of Mombasa Road

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Friday announced a partial closure of Mombasa Road.

The targeted section near Imara Daima is a vital artery connecting Nairobi, Machakos, Utawala, Kajiado and Mombasa.

The closure, slated to last for three days, will impact both lanes heading to Nairobi, starting Friday, May 31, at 8 pm until Monday, June 3, at 6 am.

The same road section will undergo closure in the Mombasa-bound lanes from Friday, June 7, at 8 pm to Monday, June 10, at 6 am.

KeNHA said the closure is necessary for the installation of culverts and reinstatement works at the specified sections.

“This is to allow for installation of culverts and reinstatement works at these sections.”

KeNHA urged all motorists to utilise the two through lanes and approach the affected sections with caution.

Additionally, motorists were advised to adhere to traffic signs and guidance provided by traffic police and marshals to ensure safe navigation during the road closures.

The area was badly affected by floods in the recent floods out of heavy rains.

The announcement of the partial closure of Mombasa Road comes on the heels of another alert earlier in the week regarding the closure of Nyerere Road near the University of Nairobi roundabout.

KeNHA disclosed that this closure was scheduled to commence from May 24 at 11 pm until May 25 at midnight, facilitating highway maintenance works along the section.

These closures have been attributed to the ongoing rebuilding of Mombasa Road, which has suffered damage due to the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

The situation has been further exacerbated by flooding in Nairobi, impacting several major roads in the city.

With Mombasa Road being a crucial lifeline for transportation and commerce between Nairobi and Mombasa, any disruption in its accessibility could have significant ramifications for businesses and travellers alike.