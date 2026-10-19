KeNHA Announces Temporary Closure of Nairobi Southern Bypass

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary closure of the Nairobi Southern Bypass from Ole Sereni Interchange to Kikuyu Town to facilitate the 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

In a public notice, KeNHA said the road section would be closed from midnight on Saturday, October 24, to 2pm on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

The authority advised motorists to use Mombasa Road (A8) from Ole Sereni Interchange through Uhuru Highway, and vice versa, as an alternative route during the closure.

KeNHA also urged road users to follow traffic signs and directions issued by traffic marshals and police officers to ensure safety and smooth movement.

The 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 25, 2026.