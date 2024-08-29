KeNHA Announces Temporary Traffic Disruption On Uhuru Highway Due To Construction Work

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced that motorists should expect temporary traffic disruptions at the Haile Selassie roundabout on Uhuru Highway (A8 Road) between Saturday, August 31, and Tuesday, October 15. The disruption is due to the planned construction of a pedestrian underpass in the area.

In its advisory, KeNHA has urged motorists using the route to proceed with caution. During the construction period, police officers and traffic marshals will be on site to manage traffic flow and ensure safety.

Alternative Routes and Diversions

KeNHA has provided alternative routes for motorists to ease traffic congestion:

Drivers traveling from Upper Hill to Mombasa Road and Waiyaki Way are advised to divert through Green Park.

Motorists coming from Waiyaki Way to Mombasa Road should use the diversion at Rubis Petrol Station.

Vehicles from the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) should take the diversion at Ring Road behind the Neno Evangelism Church.

However, KeNHA noted that motorists traveling from Nairobi CBD to Upper Hill will not be affected by the construction work.

Recent Road Closures

This advisory comes just two months after KeNHA temporarily closed the same section of Uhuru Highway at the University of Nairobi Roundabout and the Nairobi Expressway for maintenance work. The roads agency emphasized the need for these closures to ensure proper maintenance and smooth road conditions.

Motorists are urged to follow traffic signs and instructions from police officers and traffic marshals to avoid delays and ensure the safety of everyone on the road.

“KeNHA is committed to ensuring smooth traffic flow and safe passage to support economic growth and prosperity,” the agency stated.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly and allow for extra travel time during this period.