The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced temporary traffic disruptions along a section of Mombasa Road on Sunday, November 29, 2026, to facilitate a half marathon marking World AIDS Day.

In a public notice, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the disruption would affect the section between Nyayo National Stadium Roundabout and Museum Hill Interchange.

The traffic disruption is scheduled to run from 6.00 am to 10.30 am as participants take part in the 21-kilometre race.

KeNHA advised motorists to use alternative lanes in line with the traffic management plan to minimise congestion during the event.

The authority also urged drivers to cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals deployed along the affected route.