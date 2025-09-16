KeNHA shifts all procurement to e-GP

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced that all its procurement will now be done through the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, the agency advised all interested bidders to use the digital platform for the supply of goods, works, and services.

“As a leading government agency with this mandate, KeNHA wishes to inform the public that procurement of all goods, works and services for the 2025/2026 financial year shall be done end-to-end using the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system,” the notice reads.

Suppliers, contractors, consultants, and service providers are required to register on the platform via https://egpkenya.go.ke and apply for tenders as they are uploaded. One of the first projects to be advertised through the system will be the construction of the Uplands–Githunguri–Ruiru (B116) Road.

The agency encouraged bidders to regularly check the platform for new opportunities.

Although the e-GP system has faced resistance from governors and other stakeholders, the government has insisted that the move is aimed at fighting corruption and making procurement more transparent.