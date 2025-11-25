KeNHA Warns of Sunday Traffic Disruptions on Mombasa Road for AIDS Day Marathon

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced traffic disruptions on a section of Mombasa Road on Sunday, November 30, 2025, to allow a 21-kilometre Half Marathon in commemoration of World AIDS Day.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the affected stretch will be between Nyayo National Stadium Roundabout and Museum Hill Interchange from 6:00 am to 10:30 am.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that a section of Mombasa Road (A8) between Nyayo National Stadium Roundabout and Museum Hill Interchange will experience tra¬ffic disruption on Sunday November 30, 2025 from 6.00 am to 10.30 am,” KeNHA said.

KeNHA advised motorists to follow the traffic management plan and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals on site to ensure smooth movement and safety during the event.