Kenny G Siblings: Get to Know Brian Gorelick

Kenny G is an American smooth jazz saxophonist, composer and producer.

He started playing the saxophone at age 10 after hearing a performance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Kenny G attended the University of Washington and graduated Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude.

His career began with a job as a sideman for Barry White’s Love Unlimited Orchestra in 1973.

Kenny G has collaborated with various artists, including Andrea Bocelli, Aaron Neville and Celine Dion.

His 1986 album Duotones brought him commercial success, and he is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with global sales totaling more than 75 million records.

Siblings

Kenny G has a brother, Brian Gorelick.

Kenny G has mentioned in interviews that his brother, who was an avid golfer, took him to the golf course when he was just ten years old.

This experience sparked Kenny G’s interest in the sport, and he has continued to play golf throughout his life.

Career

Kenny G started his professional music career in 1973 at age 17, working as a sideman for Barry White’s Love Unlimited Orchestra.

He continued playing professionally while studying accounting at the University of Washington, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude.

Kenny G’s breakthrough came in 1986 with the release of his album Duotones, which featured the hit single, Songbird.

Also Read: Renée Zellweger Siblings: Meet Drew Zellweger Who is a Marketing Executive

The album sold 5 million copies in the US alone and increased his profile worldwide as a smooth jazz saxophonist.

Over the course of his three-decade career, Kenny G has recorded over 20 albums and generated over 75 million record sales globally, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time.

He has collaborated with many renowned artists across jazz, R&B, and pop, including George Benson, Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin and Toni Braxton.

Kenny G has received numerous accolades, including four Grammy Award nominations, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and induction into the Soul Train Hall of Fame in 2019.

He is widely recognized as a key figure in the smooth jazz genre and a highly influential saxophonist.

Personal life

Kenny G has been married twice. His first marriage was to Janice DeLeon in 1980. They were together for about seven years before divorcing in 1987.

During this period, they did not have any children together.

Kenny G’s second marriage was to Lyndie Benson, a photographer, in 1992. They were married for about 20 years before divorcing in 2012.

They have two sons together, Maxwell Benson and Noah Reed. Maxwell was born in 1993 and Noah in 1996.

Both sons have been involved in the music industry, with Maxwell working as a producer and engineer, and Noah as a musician and producer.

Kenny G has been open about the challenges he faced in his personal life, including his divorces and the impact they had on his family.

Despite these challenges, he has maintained a strong relationship with his sons and continues to be involved in their lives.