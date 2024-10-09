Kenya Air Operators Oppose JKIA-Adani Deal, Call For Transparency

The Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO) has voiced its opposition to the proposed deal allowing India’s Adani Group to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), citing concerns over the process.

KAAO criticized the agreement for involving only one bidder for such a vital national asset.

In a statement on October 8, the KAAO Board said, “We do not support the current JKIA concession plan. The stakes are too high for a one-bidder process, and the credibility of the potential partner is in question.”

The board called for a competitive and transparent bidding process, in line with the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act.

They also noted that a thorough feasibility study, involving all stakeholders, had not been done. The association recommended revisiting the process to create a shared vision for JKIA’s future.

Key priorities would include developing a second runway and expanding terminals, with input from all stakeholders.

“This inclusive approach is crucial to making JKIA a dynamic, world-class aviation hub, especially with the tough regional competition,” KAAO added.

Meanwhile, the High Court will decide on October 25 whether the petition to block the Adani Group deal will be heard by a panel of three or five judges.

Justice John Chigiti said the formation of the bench must be settled first before addressing the main issues raised in the petition.

The petition was filed by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), who are pushing to stop the 30-year lease to the Adani Group. The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has also supported this call.

Adani Group has challenged the High Court’s authority to hear the case, arguing that the matter should be handled by the Public-Private Partnership Petition Committee (PPPPC), as outlined in the PPPPC Act of 2021. The company maintains that the project is still in its due diligence phase and has not yet received final approval.

Justice Chigiti directed all parties to file and exchange their submissions ahead of the October 25 ruling.