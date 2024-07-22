Kenya Airways Advises Travelers To Arrive 4 Hours Early At JKIA Due To Planned Protests

Kenya Airways has advised travelers to arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at least four hours early on Tuesday, July 23, due to planned protests. The airline anticipates traffic disruptions on major roads leading to the airport.

“Customers are encouraged to plan extra time to avoid potential delays en route to the airport,” read a statement from Kenya Airways.

Travelers were advised to check in at the airport as early as four hours before their flight departure. They can also check in online via the Kenya Airways website or on their mobile devices using the KQ Mobile app from 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure.

“Traveling customers can check in at the airport as early as 4 hours before departure; online via www.kenya-airways.com or on their mobile devices via the KQ Mobile app from 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure.”

The airline warned that delays in departure and arrival times are expected due to the disruption.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) also issued a notice on Monday, stating there will be heightened security at the airport.

Also Read: Travellers Urged To Arrive Early at JKIA Due To Planned Protests

“Due to the heightened security checks and protocols at JKIA, passengers are advised to arrive early to avoid any potential delays in catching their flights,” KAA said. They also advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information.

Protesters have announced on social media that they intend to occupy various locations, including JKIA. Since the protests began, more than 50 people have been killed, and many others injured or abducted.

The police issued a stern warning to protesters planning to access Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and other protected areas.

Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja reminded the public about the legal restrictions under Act Cap 204 Laws of Kenya.

“In light of the demonstrations planned for July 23, 2024, it is critical to firmly remind the public of the legal boundaries that govern access to protected areas,” Kanja said.

He said that the Protected Areas Order, as clarified under its Legal Notice No. 9 of 2011, includes the LPG Plant, Bitumen Plant, and Petroleum depots situated at the Embakasi Aviation Depot (JKIA).

Additionally, under Section 58 of the Kenya Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013, trespassing on any government aerodrome or licensed aerodrome land is a punishable offense.

“We urge all individuals participating in demonstrations to respect these legal provisions and refrain from attempting to enter or interfere with protected areas. The National Police Service is resolute in its commitment to uphold and enforce these laws,” Kanja stated.