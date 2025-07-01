Kenya Airways, Qatar Airways Sign Deal To Boost Flights And Services

Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will pave the way for a strategic partnership between the two airlines.

The agreement includes plans for a wide-ranging codeshare deal and increased flight connections between Kenya and Qatar Airways’ base in Doha at the award-winning Hamad International Airport.

The MoU was signed in Doha by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer and Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka.

As part of the agreement, Qatar Airways will introduce a third daily flight between Doha and Nairobi. This new route will operate under a codeshare arrangement with Kenya Airways and will be available for booking soon. Additionally, Kenya Airways will launch flights between Mombasa and Doha later this year, which will be marketed by Qatar Airways.

The airlines plan to expand codeshare arrangements across both their networks, offering travellers more flight options and smoother connections globally.

Qatar Airways CEO Engr. Al-Meer said the agreement marks a new chapter in the airline’s engagement with the African continent.

“This partnership is yet another demonstration of our deepening ties with the African region. Today’s agreement, which comes as we celebrate 20 years of flying to Kenya, adds to our growing list of collaborations across Africa,” he said.

“We are proud to continue contributing to the continent’s aviation growth and economic development.”

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka said the deal fits into the airline’s broader strategy to improve its financial performance.

“This partnership perfectly aligns with our turnaround strategy, which helped us return to profitability for the first time in over a decade. It will also strengthen Kenya’s tourism and cargo sectors, creating new opportunities for economic growth across East Africa,” said Kilavuka.

Beyond passenger services, the two airlines plan to cooperate in other areas such as cargo transport, airport and ground services, loyalty programmes, aircraft maintenance and repair, and procurement.

The partnership comes shortly after Kenya Airways was honoured with four major awards at the 2025 World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Kenya Airways was named Africa’s Leading Airline for the fourth year in a row. The airline also scooped awards for Africa’s Leading Business Class, Africa’s Leading Airline Brand, and Africa’s Leading Inflight Magazine for Msafiri.

Qatar Airways, the only five-star global airline based in the Middle East and the current holder of the World’s Best Airline title by Skytrax, offers more than 170 flights every week to nearly 30 African cities.

Over the past year, it has adjusted its African schedule to offer better connections to major international cities like London, New York, Brussels, and Guangzhou, all via Hamad International Airport.