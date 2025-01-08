Kenya Airways to resume flights to Luanda, Angola

Kenya and Angola will work together to ensure Kenya Airways resumes direct flights to Luanda, Angola, beginning March this year.

This was announced after a meeting between Presidents William Ruto and João Lourenço of Angola at the Angolan presidential palace in Luanda on Wednesday, marking a significant step in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

Additionally, Angola will work towards waiving visa requirements for Kenyans visiting the country, reciprocating Kenya’s earlier gesture.

“This move will enable our professionals like teachers to access Angola much more easily,” Ruto said.

The two leaders also discussed pertinent issues in the African continent, including peace in the Great Lakes region, institutional reforms of the African Union, and the elections of the chairperson of the African Union Commission next month.

Ruto, who was given the mandate by fellow African heads of State to champion AU reforms, invited President Lourenço for a retreat in Kenya later this month ahead of the AU Heads of State Summit in February.

On the Luanda Process for Peace in Eastern Democratic Republic Congo, the two leaders appreciated the need for a joint meeting between the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) to consolidate the initiative.

“Peace and security in our continent is of paramount importance to us all, and we are keen to have a process that incorporates all and ensure its success,” Ruto explained.

He requested his Angolan counterpart for support of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the AU Commission chairpersom position.

Ruto, who arrived in Luanda on Tuesday evening from Accra, Ghana, where he had attended the inauguration of President John Mahama, also discussed trade relations between the two countries with President Lourenco.

He was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who is also the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Mandera Senator Ali Roba and Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku.