Kenya Among African 9 Countries Set To Roll Out New HIV Prevention Drug

Kenya is among nine African countries selected to introduce Lenacapavir, a groundbreaking long-acting injectable HIV prevention drug, by January 2026.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale confirmed the development, noting that Kenya will roll out the new pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug alongside Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Lenacapavir, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2025, has also been endorsed in the latest World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines released in July. The drug is administered only twice a year, offering a discreet and highly effective alternative to daily oral PrEP pills.

“Lenacapavir marks a paradigm shift in HIV prevention. It especially benefits those who face challenges with daily medication and stigma. It will complement existing PrEP options to provide more choice and convenience,” said CS Duale.

He added that Kenya has already developed an implementation plan and is finalizing national guidelines through stakeholder consultations to ensure a smooth and effective scale-up.

“The Ministry of Health, through NASCOP and in partnership with other stakeholders, is working to make Lenacapavir accessible to Kenyans by January 2026. We are mobilizing systems and resources to ensure this life-changing intervention reaches those who need it most,” he said.

Kenya is grappling with a national HIV prevalence rate of 3.7%, with 1.4 million people currently living with HIV. Alarmingly, 41% of new infections are among young people under the age of 24, highlighting the urgent need for tailored prevention strategies.

Globally, HIV remains a major health challenge, with approximately 630,000 people dying from HIV-related causes and an estimated 1.3 million new infections in the past year alone — including 120,000 children.