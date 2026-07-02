Kenya and Italy security bosses sign Letter of Intent to deepen cooperation

Kenya and Italy Thursday signed a Letter of Intent aimed at strengthening cooperation in preventing and combating crime, marking another milestone in the growing security partnership between the two countries.

The Letter of Intent, signed between Kenya’s Ministry of Interior and National Administration and Italy’s Ministry of the Interior, establishes a framework for enhanced collaboration between the two ministries and their respective police agencies in addressing crime, including transnational organised crime.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said Kenya welcomes Italy’s integrated approach that recognizes the close relationship between development, migration management and security.

Under the arrangement, both countries will designate contact points to facilitate the planning, coordination and exchange of strategic cooperation initiatives at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

The framework is also expected to pave the way for negotiations on a comprehensive security cooperation agreement.

Murkomen noted that Kenya would benefit from Italy’s experience in public security coordination and modern policing, following recent benchmarking engagements between the two countries.

“This milestone comes at a time when we are establishing the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit to enhance safety and security within the capital city and its environs,” he said.

“After we sign our security cooperation agreement, we will be coming to you to seek specific collaboration on this front,” he added, reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships in support of public safety, regional stability and the fight against emerging and complex security threats.

The initiative forms part of Kenya’s broader security modernisation agenda, which seeks to enhance police capabilities, strengthen international cooperation and improve the country’s capacity to respond to both domestic and transnational crime.

Also present at the ceremony were Italian Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Vincenzo Del Monaco, Principal Secretary for Internal Security Dr. Raymond Omollo, Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services Dr. Belio Kipsang, and senior government officials from both Kenya and Italy.