Kenya has substantially addressed 19 of the 21 reforms required by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to secure its removal from the international money laundering and terrorism financing grey list.

The progress, representing more than 90 per cent of the agreed reform actions, marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing framework.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said Kenya had substantially addressed the 19 action points as of October 2026, demonstrating progress in closing gaps identified by international financial crime monitoring bodies.

Speaking in Nairobi during the Global Counter-Financing of Terrorism (CFT) Expert Hub Conference 2026, Omollo said the government remained committed to completing the outstanding reforms and aligning the country’s financial oversight systems with international standards.

“As of October 2026, we had substantially addressed 19 of the 21 action items under our national International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) Action Plan,” Omollo said.

Kenya was placed on the FATF grey list in February 2024 after committing to work with the international watchdog and the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) to address weaknesses in its systems for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The reforms have included strengthening risk-based supervision of financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions, improving the reporting of suspicious transactions and enhancing the collection of beneficial ownership information.

The government has also designated an authority to regulate trusts, improved the quality and use of financial intelligence, and aligned its targeted financial sanctions framework with FATF Recommendation 6.

The remaining work includes ensuring compliance with transparency requirements for legal persons and arrangements, including taking remedial action against breaches, and increasing money laundering investigations and prosecutions in line with the country’s risk profile.

The FATF’s October 30, 2026 update identified these two areas as outstanding priorities.

A key component of the reforms has been the government’s approach to regulating non-profit organisations (NPOs), particularly faith-based and charitable institutions, without disrupting their legitimate humanitarian and community activities.

Omollo said the government was keen to ensure that measures designed to prevent terrorist financing did not unfairly restrict organisations providing essential services to vulnerable communities.

To demonstrate the risk-based approach, he cited an assessment of 260 faith-based organisations undertaking charitable activities in nine counties considered to have higher exposure to terrorist financing risks.

The assessment classified 76.2 per cent of the organisations as medium-low risk and 13.8 per cent as low risk. Another five per cent were categorised as medium risk, 3.8 per cent as medium-high risk, while only 1.2 per cent were classified as high risk.

He said the findings demonstrated the importance of basing regulation on evidence rather than blanket assumptions about the non-profit sector.

Under the differentiated supervisory framework, organisations classified as high and medium-high risk, representing five per cent of those assessed, are subjected to enhanced on-site inspections and mandatory annual counter-terrorist financing returns.

The remaining 95 per cent undergo routine annual desktop reviews.

The government has also designated the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) as the sector supervisor, established a dedicated division within the authority and removed non-profit organisations from mandatory reporting entity lists.

PBORA Director General Laxmana Kiptoo said the operationalisation of the Public Benefit Organizations Act and the PBO Regulations of 2026 had strengthened the framework for governance, accountability and transparency in the sector.

Kiptoo said the authority was committed to promoting compliance while ensuring that legitimate organisations could continue their humanitarian, development and community activities without unnecessary restrictions.

He emphasised that identified vulnerabilities should be addressed without subjecting the entire non-profit sector to blanket regulatory measures.

The government also raised concerns over de-risking, a practice in which legitimate organisations lose access to banking services because financial institutions perceive the entire sector as high-risk.

Omollo urged banks and other financial institutions to adopt evidence-based decisions that distinguish between actual and perceived risks rather than excluding entire categories of customers.

“Our approach is clear: risk management should not become risk avoidance. We must manage risks intelligently without restricting legitimate humanitarian, faith-based, development and community activities,” he said.

Christopher Likomwa, representing the Executive Secretary of ESAAMLG, said African countries had a shared responsibility to combat terrorist financing while protecting legitimate civic activities.

He acknowledged that some non-profit organisations had been exploited, knowingly or unknowingly, to channel funds towards terrorist activities, but cautioned governments against introducing restrictions that went beyond FATF requirements.

Likomwa said cooperation between governments, financial institutions, civil society and non-governmental organisations was essential in strengthening the region’s capacity to detect and prevent illicit financial flows.

Meanwhile, Kodjo Attisso, Coordinator of the Illicit Finance Fusion Center-Africa at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Regional Office for Eastern Africa, called for a shift from focusing primarily on technical compliance to measuring the actual effectiveness of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing interventions.

He identified evidence-based risk assessments, financial inclusion and stronger partnerships among governments, regulators, financial institutions and civil society as critical to combating illicit financial flows.

Attisso reaffirmed UNODC’s commitment to supporting governments and regional organisations through technical assistance, risk assessments, analytical capacity-building and regional cooperation.

Kenya is yet to exit the FATF grey list. Although the government reports substantial progress on 19 of the 21 agreed actions, the FATF’s October 30, 2026 statement still lists Kenya among jurisdictions under increased monitoring. Removal requires completion of the outstanding reforms and a successful on-site assessment to verify their effective implementation.

The government is therefore seeking to consolidate the gains made under the reform programme and demonstrate that the country’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing systems are not only compliant on paper but effective in practice.