Kenya, DR Congo Remain Key Partners Within East Africa Region – Mudavadi

Kenya will continue working closer and cordially with the Democratic Republic of Congo to bolster the two countries relations based on common destiny values and shared prosperity, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Mudavadi who was speaking in Kinshasa after meeting President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment on enhancing relations in trade and business, security as well as people to people connections.

The Prime CS who is in DRC for a one-day official visit said in order to propel the growth and partnership of the East African Community, member states must endeavour to collaborate and partner on areas of mutual benefit and interest.

“My mission in Kinshasa was to deliver to the President Felix Tshisekedi a special message from President William Ruto of Kenya that we are partners and as countries within the East African Community have to continue working together very cordially and closely,” he told members of the Press after the meeting.

“We want to assure the people of DRC that trade and business between the two countries will grow and we re-affirm that Kenya respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Congo,” added Mudavadi.

Mudavadi assured the people of DRC that Kenya will always work with them to ensure there is peace and harmony in the East African Region and Africa at large saying the future of the economic growth of African countries largely depends on the peaceful environment cultivated by individual nations and by the regions and continent together.

He said Kenya appreciates the intervention of President Tshisekedi on the Kenya Airways incident emphasizing that the surrounding issues have been resolved amicably.

“We were here to thank the President and re-affirm that the partnership is bigger and we want to work even more closely moving into the future. I can also assure the people of Kenya that we have got a good message to take back home to President Ruto.”

The Prime Cabinet Secretary was accompanied by State Department for Transport PS, Mohammed Daghar, Kenya Airways Managing Director Allan Kilavuka among other top government officials.