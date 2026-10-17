Kenya Met Lists Counties Expected to Receive Rain in Seven-Day Forecast

The Kenya Meteorological Department has listed counties expected to receive rainfall between October 16 and October 23, 2026, including Nairobi.

In its weather forecast, the department said rainfall is expected in several parts of the country, although the distribution will vary across counties.

Counties expected to receive rainfall include Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kericho, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia.

Other areas expected to receive rain are Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia and Nyandarua.

The department also forecast rainfall in some parts of Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, Narok, Nairobi, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale counties.

The weatherman cautioned that isolated storms may occur in some areas during the forecast period.

“Rainfall distribution may vary across the counties,” the department said.