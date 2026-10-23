Kenya Met Warns of Rough to Very Rough Seas Along Coast

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of strong winds and rough to very rough sea conditions along the Kenyan coast and offshore waters.

In a notice, the department said east-south-easterly to south-south-westerly winds are expected, with speeds ranging from 4 to 24 knots, equivalent to 2–12 metres per second.

The winds are expected to range from strong to very strong breezes, with locally stronger winds possible in some areas.

Sea conditions are forecast to range from light to rough, with locally very rough seas possible in areas experiencing stronger winds and higher waves.

The department has advised mariners, fishers and other sea users to exercise extreme caution, particularly in areas experiencing strong winds and rough sea conditions.

“Small boats and other vessels operating in exposed waters should take appropriate safety precautions and closely monitor official marine weather,” the department said.