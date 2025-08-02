Kenya Mourns Reggae Icon MC Fullstop

Kenya’s reggae community is mourning the loss of veteran entertainer MC Fullstop, who has died after a long battle with tuberculosis (TB).

The illness had severely affected his health, costing him his voice and eventually his left lung.

MC Fullstop, whose real name was John Maina, was a celebrated reggae MC and DJ known for his powerful voice, energetic stage presence, and deep love for music.

He passed away after decades of shaping Kenya’s reggae and dancehall scene with unforgettable performances.

His death has deeply saddened fans, especially after previous occasions when he was forced to address false rumours about his death. This time, however, the news is tragically true.

For years, MC Fullstop was a driving force at reggae and dancehall events across the country.

His famous chant — “Thika! Thika! Thika!” — became a beloved phrase at clubs and concerts, sparking instant excitement among fans. He was closely associated with the renowned Supremacy Sounds DJ crew and performed at major events both in Kenya and abroad from as early as the 1990s.

MC Fullstop’s collaborations with DJs like Juan and Tall Smash helped bring reggae music closer to Kenyan youth and popular culture. His influence was felt far beyond the DJ booth — he was a symbol of hope, energy, and pride for many.

Radio presenter Maina Kageni was among the first to pay tribute, writing on social media:

“Unmistakable energy, why lie!!! Shine on your way MC Fullstop. Thank you for all the entertainment. Legend.”

Tributes have since poured in online from fans and fellow entertainers. “Today, reggae lost its heartbeat,” one fan posted. “No one held a mic like MC Fullstop. You made every ghetto youth believe they mattered.”

Many recalled the electric moments at reggae clubs when his voice would rise above the music, setting the tone and igniting the crowd. His Instagram page, once filled with joyful memories and mix highlights, has now become a space for mourning, with fans posting messages of love and remembrance.