Kenya Power goes digital for electricity connection applications

Individuals and businesses seeking new electricity connections from Kenya Power will now be required to submit their applications exclusively through the Company’s website using the link https://selfservice.kplc.co.ke/public/ that is accessible using computers and mobile phone devices.

The move, which takes effect this week, is aimed at improving operational excellence, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring faster processing times for all electricity connection requests.

Effectively, the Company will stop receiving manual electricity connection applications at its service centres and banking halls. Beneficiaries of the Last Mile Connectivity Project will be engaged by Kenya Power officials on site during implementation of the projects.

Kenya Power has received an average of 269,268 applications annually over the last three years, with a total of 807,804 applications received during the period.

By digitising the application process, Kenya Power is seeking to reduce turnaround times, increase transparency, and make electricity access more convenient for all Kenyans.

“Digitisation is central to Kenya Power’s transformation agenda and by streamlining how customers apply for electricity, we are not only improving efficiency but also building a modern utility that is responsive, inclusive, and transparent,” said Eng. (Dr.) Joseph Siror,Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO.

“This shift is also a commitment to faster, smarter, and more transparent service for every Kenyan. We have had instances where rogue individuals present themselves as Kenya Power staff and unsuspecting customers lose money. Through this new system, we are confident that such cases will significantly reduce. We are putting the power of access directly into the hands of our customers and we are ready to walk this journey with them.”

KPLC has deployed its Business Development teams across the country to guide customers through the digital platforms and ensure a smooth experience, particularly for users who may require assistance with the digital application channels.

A multi-channel digital service approach has been put in place to provide customers with flexibility and convenience, ensuring they can submit their application through the platform that is accessible at any given time.

In the year ended June 30, 2025, the Company crossed the 10 million customer mark, with 401,848 new connections made during the year, contributing approximately 203 GWh in additional electricity sales.