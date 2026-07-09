Kenya Power talks on removal of Mbeere North transformers says was for routine maintenance

Kenya Power has dismissed claims surrounding the removal of electricity transformers in Mbeere North, saying the equipment was taken away solely for routine maintenance and repairs as part of the company’s nationwide asset management programme.

This followed complaints from local the power utility was removing the transformers and taking them to Ol Kalou for campaigns ahead of pending by election.

In a statement, the utility said transformers are regularly removed from service whenever they develop technical faults that cannot be repaired on site, including water ingress and other defects.

The company explained that faulty transformers are transported to specialized workshops, where they undergo repairs, testing and controlled heat-drying to eliminate moisture before being returned to service.

Kenya Power noted that the preventive maintenance programme has significantly reduced transformer failures across the country over the past three years and remains a critical part of its efforts to improve the reliability of electricity supply.

According to the company, a total of 15 transformers were removed from the Mbeere North area between May and June this year for routine maintenance.

Of these, 14 have already been repaired and reinstalled, while one transformer that was vandalised last week is scheduled to be replaced tomorrow.

The utility added that customers affected by such maintenance works are informed throughout the process.

Kenya Power assured residents that the removal of the transformers was purely a technical exercise aimed at ensuring the safe, stable and reliable supply of electricity.

The company reiterated its commitment to maintaining critical power infrastructure and providing quality service to customers across the country.