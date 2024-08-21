Kenya Power: Update Your Meter Tokens Now to Avoid Service Interruption

A total of 5.64 million prepaid (token) electricity customers have heeded the call to update their meters ahead of the deadline that is set at August 31, 2024.

Kenya Power launched the Update Token Meter Yako Campaign in mid-June 2024, calling on all its prepaid (token) customers to update their meter software for free to continue enjoying access to electricity.

The company issued a reminder to all prepaid customers who have not yet updated their meters to ensure that they comply by the set deadline to avoid service interruption.

“So far, the exercise has achieved a good response, and we thank all our customers who have already updated their meters. We have scheduled all the prepaid meters for update and we urge the remaining customers to utilize the period before the deadline to update their meters to avoid service disruption,” said Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO, Joseph Siror.

To access the meter update codes, customers are required to purchase at least one unit of electricity and thereafter key in the codes into the meter by following the steps provided in the token SMS.

Before updating their meters, customers must ensure that all previously bought tokens have been loaded into the meter.

Prepaid meters that will not have been updated by the set deadline will not accept electricity tokens.

The token meter update exercise is ongoing globally targeting all prepaid meters that use the Standard Transfer Specification (STS)- a universal method to transfer tokens to prepaid meters that ensures the security of generated tokens.

To ensure that the exercise is carried out successfully, the company adopted a phased approach where prepaid (token) meters are scheduled for update in batches.