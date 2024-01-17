fbpx
    Subscribe
    EDUCATION

    Primary Schools Head Teachers Condemn Harassment Of School Principal Over Exam Results

    Damaris GatwiriBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    Kenya Primary Schools Head Teachers Association Condemns Harassment Of School Principal Over Exam Results

    Kenya Primary Schools Head Teachers Association (KEPSHA) has condemned the recent harassment of a secondary school principal following dissatisfactory KCSE results.

    The incident, which took place at St. Gabriel Isongo Secondary School in Kakamega County, saw the head of the institution facing forceful eviction by some members of the community.

    KEPSHA Chairman Johnson Nzioka expressed his deep concern over the deplorable incident, emphasizing that success in education is a collaborative effort that involves teachers, parents, and communities.

    “The Association calls for a united front in fostering a conducive environment for learning, where teachers, parents, and communities work together to uplift education standards. Pointing fingers and resorting to acts of aggression only serves to further divide and hinder progress,” stated Nzioka.

    According to Nzioka, the education sector requires open communication channels between schools and communities to foster understanding and mutual support.

    KEPSHA urged parents and community members to actively engage in constructive dialogue with teachers to identify challenges and collaboratively develop solutions for the betterment of the education system.

    KEPSHA has called upon the Ministry of Education and the Teachers’ Service Commission to take necessary measures to safeguard the credibility of the teaching force.

    The Association further urged the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National Government to promptly act and apprehend the culprits involved in the harassment. KEPSHA emphasized the need for a swift and just resolution of the matter, ensuring the well-being of teachers and school administrators and putting an end to this unfortunate trend.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Raila Odinga Alleges Government Owes Secondary Schools Over Sh69 Billion In Education Funding

    Primary Schools Head Teachers Condemn Harassment Of School Principal Over Exam Results

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X