Kenya Railways Warns Public Against Fake Job Advertisements

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has alerted the public about a fake job advertisement claiming the company is hiring over 700 staff.

In a statement on Sunday, November 23, the corporation clarified that it is not offering any such positions and urged job seekers to ignore the fraudulent postings.

The fake advertisement, which circulated widely on social media, even included the corporation’s logo to appear legitimate. It listed positions such as Sales and Marketing Manager, Passenger Service Manager, Insurance Services Manager, Electrician, Lad Controller, and CCTV Operator. Applicants were instructed to submit applications to a bogus email address by November 30.

“We wish to alert members of the public about a fake job advertisement doing the rounds on various social media platforms. We strongly advise job seekers to be cautious and verify any job adverts through our official website,” the statement read.

The public has been urged to always check job postings on the corporation’s official website before applying to avoid falling victim to scams.

This warning comes shortly after the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) issued a similar caution on Wednesday, November 18, regarding a fake job offer circulating under its name. The board confirmed the offers were illegitimate and reminded the public that it never sends job offers via unofficial channels or asks applicants for money.

The board urged anyone who received the fake letter to report it to the police or contact the board directly.

“Do not share your personal information and do not make any payments to individuals claiming to represent the Pharmacy and Poisons Board,” the statement said.