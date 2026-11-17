Kenya has been re-elected chairperson of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) for a further two-year term after receiving the support of all member states that participated in the election.

The election took place during the Association’s General Assembly held at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, Uganda.

Kenya was the only country nominated for the position, paving the way for the continued leadership of Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) Director General, CPA Omae Nyarandi, as chairperson of the continental organisation.

The re-election extends Kenya’s leadership at a time when African countries are seeking to strengthen cooperation and address challenges affecting the maritime industry.

Nyarandi said the outcome reaffirmed Kenya’s position in the continental maritime sector and reflected the confidence of member states in the country’s leadership.

“The re-election of Kenya to the Chairperson of AAMA reaffirms Kenya’s position as a leading maritime nation on the continent. It is also a sign of confidence in the leadership of Kenya at the continental level,” Nyarandi said.

He added that the renewed mandate came with greater responsibility to consolidate the gains made by the Association and strengthen its role in advancing Africa’s maritime interests.

The chairperson said the General Assembly had agreed on key priorities to guide AAMA’s activities over the next two years, including strengthening its institutional capacity and enhancing its role as the collective voice of African maritime administrations.

One of the key priorities is the operationalisation of AAMA’s headquarters in Mombasa, Kenya. The move is expected to strengthen the organisation’s institutional presence and improve coordination of maritime administration activities across the continent.

The Assembly also tasked AAMA organs with developing a sustainable funding model to support the organisation’s operations and programmes.

The funding plan is expected to support efforts to coordinate African positions and representation on maritime matters at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the African Union (AU).

In addition, the Assembly established working groups covering various thematic areas discussed during previous AAMA conferences.

The groups are expected to promote focused engagement, knowledge-sharing and the development of practical solutions to challenges facing Africa’s maritime sector.

“We will seek to ensure that these mandates and tasks are implemented effectively to strengthen the organization and position AAMA as the voice of maritime administrations in Africa,” Nyarandi said.

AAMA brings together maritime administrations from across Africa to promote cooperation, exchange knowledge and best practices, strengthen institutional capacity and coordinate approaches to issues affecting the maritime industry.

The current General Assembly and Conference brought together representatives from 35 African countries. The Association is recognised by both the African Union and the International Maritime Organization.

Kenya’s continued leadership comes as the continent focuses on improving maritime safety and security, promoting sustainable shipping, strengthening regulatory frameworks and addressing environmental challenges.

The sector is also seen as an important contributor to the blue economy, with opportunities in shipping, port operations, maritime transport and related industries.

During the new two-year term, Kenya will work with AAMA member states and other maritime stakeholders to advance the organisation’s agenda and promote a safe, secure, efficient and environmentally sustainable maritime sector.