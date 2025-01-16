Kenya reassures foreign partners amid cyber campaign against its initiatives

The government Thursday assured Kenya’s international partners that it is taking swift and comprehensive action to counter what it describes as “organised cyber-attacks by a few social media influencers seeking to delegitimize State initiatives.”

Head of Public Communication at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Irene Agum in a statement condemned the recent surge of social media-driven criticisms targeting the administration.

This comes in the wake of abductions which have been staged by government agencies targeting those criticizing the government and its officials.

While acknowledging that these criticisms initially stemmed from genuine protests by Gen Z, the ministry emphasized that they have since escalated into coordinated cyber-attacks, with videos and images designed to paint President Ruto in negative light being forwarded to international partners in an attempt to discredit Kenya as a reliable global partner.

“These activities, initially sparked by genuine protests by ‘Gen Zs,’ have evolved into organised cyber-attacks by a few social media influencers and seek to delegitimize government initiatives, discourage high-level visits, de-campaign Kenya’s candidates for international and regional positions, while sending intimidatory messages to members of the international community,” read the statement.

“The ministry notes that these cyber activities majority of which are Al-generated deepfakes, fabricated narratives, widespread misinformation campaigns, and coordinated auto-generated emails are unfortunately being sent to foreign capitals.”

The ministry said it is currently developing a Technology Responsibility Charter, which will promote ethical practices and accountability within the digital space.

This Charter, the Foreign Affairs Ministry says, will set clear guidelines for combating misinformation and ensuring that the digital environment is used responsibly and transparently.

The ministry also emphasised the government’s efforts to address public concerns, including the establishment of a broad-based government, withdrawal of the contested Finance Bill 2024, expansion and protection of civic space through a Multistakeholder Forum (MSF) on Open Government and ongoing efforts to ensure the rights and safety of all individuals.

“The ministry assures all Diplomatic Missions, UN Agencies and international organizations of its willingness to discuss any concerns or clarifications and remains open to addressing these shared risks white fostering constructive dialogue, mutual understanding, and adherence to its constitutional and international obligations,” added the statement.

“The Ministry encourages continued engagement and affirms Kenya’s commitment to maintaining a stable and cooperative international environment.”