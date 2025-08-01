Kenya Records Four New Mpox Cases As Outbreak Spreads To 22 Counties

Kenya has confirmed four new cases of Mpox, bringing the total number of infections to 314 since the outbreak began in July 2024.

In a statement released on August 1, the Ministry of Health said the latest cases were reported in Mombasa (three) and Nairobi (one). The disease has now spread across 22 counties.

Mombasa continues to lead with the highest number of cases at 146, followed by Busia with 63, Nakuru (21), Kilifi (19), Nairobi (17), Makueni (13), Taita Taveta (5), Uasin Gishu (5), Bungoma (4), Kajiado (3), Kiambu (3), and Kericho (2).

Other counties with one case each include Isiolo, Kitui, Narok, Baringo, and Trans Nzoia.

Currently, 33 patients are admitted to health facilities, while 54 are under home-based care. The ministry also confirmed that 222 people have fully recovered and five deaths have been recorded so far.

A total of 422 contacts of confirmed cases have been identified. Of these, 392 have completed the 21-day monitoring period, and 15 have tested positive.

To date, over 4.7 million people have been screened at airports and other entry points as part of the national surveillance efforts.

As part of its response strategy, the government has acquired nearly 11,000 doses of the Mpox vaccine, known as Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (MVA-BN).

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, in a statement released on April 10, 2025, confirmed that the vaccines were procured with support from the Africa CDC, World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.

“The arrival of the vaccines marks a significant milestone in the national response to interrupt the chain of transmission and limit further spread of Mpox in the community,” said Duale.