Kenya Reports Major Progress In Fight Against HIV, Malaria And TB

Kenya has reported strong progress in reducing infectious diseases, with the Ministry of Health announcing major achievements in HIV treatment, malaria reduction, and tuberculosis care.

According to the latest figures, over 1.36 million people living with HIV in Kenya are now on life-saving treatment—representing 98% of all those diagnosed. Mother-to-child transmission of HIV has dropped from 14 percent to 7.2 percent in just five years.

Malaria cases have also declined sharply since 2018. The country has seen a 30% drop in malaria prevalence, while deaths linked to the disease fell by 40% between 2022 and 2023.

This success has been largely attributed to the distribution of more than 45 million insecticide-treated mosquito nets to households across the country.

Tuberculosis infections have gone down by more than one-third since 2015, with the national treatment success rate now standing at 89%.

These achievements were highlighted during a pre-TICAD9 roundtable meeting held between Kenyan officials and Japanese parliamentarians. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, and Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth.

PS Muthoni said the progress reflects Kenya’s strong domestic leadership and support from key international partners such as Japan through TICAD, JICA, the Global Fund and other bilateral programs.

“Our progress against HIV, TB, and malaria demonstrates what is possible when global solidarity meets national leadership. We must renew our commitment through co-investment, technology transfer, and sustained partnerships. We need concerted efforts for a future free from infectious diseases and Universal Health Coverage,” she said.